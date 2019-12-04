|
|
Reverend Nathaniel Lee
Atlanta, GA - Reverend Nathaniel Lee, 67, of Atlanta, GA, departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Upon graduation from FAMU, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant and retired in 1995 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Hampton, GA for 20 years before his retirement in 2016. Nathaniel will be forever loved and cherished by: his wife, Mona Lisa Hickman-Lee, three sons, Derek Mintz (JonMekia), Columbus, GA, Antonio Lee (Laura), Hampton, GA, Tyrone Lee (Starr), Jonesboro, GA, two daughters, Dr. Natasha Lee and Natoya Lee-Gilbert (Jeffery), both of Stockbridge, GA, one sister, Margaret Ward, Tallahassee, FL, one brother, Matthew Richardson, Quincy, FL and 7 grands, mother-in-law, Pauline Hickman, Quincy, FL, father-in-law, Willie Fred Hickman, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 1pm - 6 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, 23209 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Lee family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019