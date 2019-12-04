Services
Williams Funeral Home
1555 Pat Thomas Parkway
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-4849
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathaniel Lee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reverend Nathaniel Lee

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Reverend Nathaniel Lee Obituary
Reverend Nathaniel Lee

Atlanta, GA - Reverend Nathaniel Lee, 67, of Atlanta, GA, departed this life on Friday, November 22, 2019 in Atlanta, GA. Upon graduation from FAMU, he was commissioned into the United States Army as a Second Lieutenant and retired in 1995 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He was Pastor of Zion Baptist Church in Hampton, GA for 20 years before his retirement in 2016. Nathaniel will be forever loved and cherished by: his wife, Mona Lisa Hickman-Lee, three sons, Derek Mintz (JonMekia), Columbus, GA, Antonio Lee (Laura), Hampton, GA, Tyrone Lee (Starr), Jonesboro, GA, two daughters, Dr. Natasha Lee and Natoya Lee-Gilbert (Jeffery), both of Stockbridge, GA, one sister, Margaret Ward, Tallahassee, FL, one brother, Matthew Richardson, Quincy, FL and 7 grands, mother-in-law, Pauline Hickman, Quincy, FL, father-in-law, Willie Fred Hickman, Quincy, FL. Visitation will be from 1pm - 6 pm, Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Mortuary. A celebration of life will be 11:00 am, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at New Bethel A.M.E. Church, 23209 Blue Star Highway, Quincy, FL, with burial at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Williams Funeral Home of Quincy, Florida will be providing the service for the Lee family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathaniel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -