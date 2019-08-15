|
Nathaniel Muse
Tallahassee, FL - Nathaniel Muse, 68, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Funeral services will be 8:00 p.m. Saturday, August 17, in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Viewing-visitation is Friday 3:00-7:00 p.m. and Saturday 6:30-8:00 p.m. at Tillman's. A native of New Orleans, LA, Mr. Muse attended Dillard University and was an avid reader and board games enthusiast. Survivors include his wife, Lenora Dobbins Muse; children: Cresolyn Osborne, Shvette Dobbins, Edna D. Drew, Trecia Morris, Samuel (Deborah) Clarke, Jack (Patricia) Davis, Charlotte Bouie, Barbara Cratty and Pierre (Kim) Demesmin; mother-in-law, Mrs. Elzena Osborne; 16 grand and 21 great-grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 15, 2019