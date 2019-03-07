Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
New Jerusalem M.B. Church
Havana, FL - Nathaniel Williams, 72, passed on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial Monday at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Desert Storm and was retired from the Dept. of Corrections. He enjoyed racing cars. Cherishing his love are his wife, Tiny Harris Williams; children, LeTissa Harris, Nathaniel D. Williams, Maurice (Ethel) Barber and Carlos Vickers; siblings, Annette Hoffman, Annie Mae "Jeanette" Williams, Alma Watts (Stanley) Moore, Sylvester (Vernita) McBride, Roger (Betty) Williams and James (Bruny) Watts, Jr.; grand & great-grandchildren, Q'Saun Andrews, Tianna and Tiffani Barber, Albrica Batts, Marcquel Smith, Dionte Williams, Caleb Vickers, Kimora and Naomi Andrews; mother, Annie Lee Williams (Leroy) Frederick; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 7, 2019
