Nathaniel Williams
Havana, FL - Nathaniel Williams, 72, passed on Saturday, March 2, 2019. Services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 9, at New Jerusalem M.B. Church, with burial Monday at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. Friday, March 8, at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Desert Storm and was retired from the Dept. of Corrections. He enjoyed racing cars. Cherishing his love are his wife, Tiny Harris Williams; children, LeTissa Harris, Nathaniel D. Williams, Maurice (Ethel) Barber and Carlos Vickers; siblings, Annette Hoffman, Annie Mae "Jeanette" Williams, Alma Watts (Stanley) Moore, Sylvester (Vernita) McBride, Roger (Betty) Williams and James (Bruny) Watts, Jr.; grand & great-grandchildren, Q'Saun Andrews, Tianna and Tiffani Barber, Albrica Batts, Marcquel Smith, Dionte Williams, Caleb Vickers, Kimora and Naomi Andrews; mother, Annie Lee Williams (Leroy) Frederick; and numerous other relatives and friends.
