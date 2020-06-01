Natosha S. McDade
Tallahassee, FL - Natosha Sherron McDade, 38, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center (enter from the rear of the building). Live streaming access is at tillmanfh.com, Live stream tab. Natosha attended Amos P. Godby High School and had been a member of New Bethlehem P.B. Church. She loved to travel and was a talented hairstylist and vocalist. Survivors include her mother, Wanda James McDade; father, Carl McDade; brother, Shaun McDade; maternal grandfather, Johnny (Mary) James; and a host of other relatives and friends. The McDade family is expressing their most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love shown during this difficult time.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.