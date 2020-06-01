Natosha S. McDade
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Natosha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Natosha S. McDade

Tallahassee, FL - Natosha Sherron McDade, 38, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center (enter from the rear of the building). Live streaming access is at tillmanfh.com, Live stream tab. Natosha attended Amos P. Godby High School and had been a member of New Bethlehem P.B. Church. She loved to travel and was a talented hairstylist and vocalist. Survivors include her mother, Wanda James McDade; father, Carl McDade; brother, Shaun McDade; maternal grandfather, Johnny (Mary) James; and a host of other relatives and friends. The McDade family is expressing their most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love shown during this difficult time.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Send Flowers
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Southside Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved