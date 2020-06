Natosha S. McDadeTallahassee, FL - Natosha Sherron McDade, 38, of Tallahassee passed tragically on Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday in Southside Cemetery. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center (enter from the rear of the building). Live streaming access is at tillmanfh.com , Live stream tab. Natosha attended Amos P. Godby High School and had been a member of New Bethlehem P.B. Church. She loved to travel and was a talented hairstylist and vocalist. Survivors include her mother, Wanda James McDade; father, Carl McDade; brother, Shaun McDade; maternal grandfather, Johnny (Mary) James; and a host of other relatives and friends. The McDade family is expressing their most sincere gratitude for the outpouring of love shown during this difficult time.