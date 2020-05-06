Services
Naurrese B. Phillips Obituary
Naurrese B. Phillips

Tallahassee, FL - Mrs. Naurrese Burnett Phillips, 91, passed in Tallahassee on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. A native of Anniston, AL, Mrs. Phillips has lived in Tallahassee since February under the care of her son, James Burnett and his wife, Rebecca. Funeral services will be In Anniston on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, under the direction of Ervin Funeral Chapel (256-237-1717). TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950) is assisting the family with local arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 6 to May 7, 2020
