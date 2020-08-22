1/1
Dr. Neal Bruce Waldman
Dr. Neal Bruce Waldman

Tallahassee - Neal Bruce Waldman passed away on August 20, 2020 after a hard fought battle with cancer. Neal was the beloved husband of Christine, and the loving father of Steven, Jason, Rachel (Gerardo) Solorzano, Kevin and Michelle. Neal is survived by his sisters, Renee and Marcine, sisters-in-law, Andrea, Susanne, and Katrina (Bill), nephew Weston (Taylor), and niece Marina Kay.

Neal was born in Philadelphia on April 29, 1957. He graduated from Georgetown University Dental School in 1984, moving to Florida shortly thereafter. Neal and Christine were married in 1987 and he was especially proud of his wife and their strong and enduring love for each other. Neal was one of the kindest and most generous souls anyone could meet. His five children were his entire world, he constantly shared what they were doing in life and how proud he was of Steven, Jason, Rachel, Kevin and Michelle. He loved traveling with his family, driving everywhere and visiting almost every National Park in the continental United States. As a lifelong sports fan, one of his brightest moments was attending Super Bowl LII, where he watched his Eagles win their first and only Super Bowl, "Fly, Eagles, Fly!"

Dr. Waldman practiced dentistry in Tallahassee for 20 years and genuinely cared for his patients and staff, always going the extra mile to help them. He loved to talk history, politics, sports and films with everyone, making a stressful work environment fun with his jokes and stories. Neal shared his love of Las Vegas and Biloxi with both family and staff, enjoying the casinos and always making sure each person had as much as fun as he did. He hosted rousing games of "Daddy Poker" with the children from a very young age and it remained a staple of every visit at the Waldman household.

CESC stands for Connecting Everyone with Second Chances, a mission that speaks to Neal's life path. He helped develop the dental program at the Kearney Center, where he provided care to the less fortunate, while also mentoring future dentists. Memorial donations may be made to the CESC Dental Office, c/o Kearney Center, 2650 Municipal Way, Tallahassee, FL 32304.

Private funeral services have been entrusted to Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home & Memorial Park.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
