Ned Burgess Sr.
Quincy - Ned Burgess Sr. 61 of Quincy transition from labor to reward on Thursday June 27, 2019 in Quincy. Funeral Service will be 12:00 Noon July 6, 2019 at New Bethel A.M.E. in Quincy; burial following at Byrd Cemetery. Survivors include a loving wife Angela Jenkins Burgess, one son Ned Burgess Jr., three daughters Shameka(Albert) Burgess, Nedrika Burgess and Trinity Burgess all of Quincy,FL and a host of nieces, nephews, grandschildren and sorrowing friends. Visitation will be Friday July 5, 2019 from 9:00AM until 7:00PM at Evans Funeral Home and Saturday from 9:00AM until the hour of service at the sanctuary. Evans Funeral Home located at 110 South 9th Street in Quincy is in charge of all arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 4, 2019