|
|
Ned P. Brafford
Ned P. Brafford passed away at the age of 95 on Monday, December 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by family. He was born in Mint Hill, North Carolina on July 27, 1924, alongside his twin brother Hal B. Brafford, to the late Alvie Burdett and Bessie May Brafford. He is preceded in death by his siblings, Robert, Hazel and Hal.
Ned served with the 9th U.S. Army as a sergeant in the 563rd Anti-Aircraft Battalion at the Omaha Beach Head, Jersey Isles, The Battle of the Bulge, Siegfried Line and others during WWII. He met the love of his life, Josette Marie Antionette Fils during the war in Belgium. 'Josie' came to the states through Ellis Island in 1946, they married and later moved to Perry, FL in 1954 where they raised their three children.
Ned started a propane gas business which later expanded throughout North FL. He sold his business to Allied Chemical and continued to work with them through retirement. He owned the Kingswood Motel and other real estate ventures in Perry. Ned and his colleagues founded the Perry Investment Club, which was responsible for the development of the present Taylor County Post Office and the Wal-Mart Center. He was a founding board member of the 1st Federal Savings and Loan and served on several additional bank boards. He was a member of the Southern Railroad advisory board, the General Chairman of fundraising for the Taylor County Chamber of Commerce, a life-long member of the Perry Elks Lodge, and member of the First Presbyterian Church for over 65 years. He was an avid Gator fan and golfer. He was recognized on Florida Field for being a Gator season ticket holder for over 60 years and was the last living Charter member of the Perry Golf and Country Club.
He is preceded in death by his wife of 68 years Josette Brafford.
He is survived by their three children Linda Rommes (Isadore) of Perry, Ron Brafford (Janet) of Tallahassee and Rick Brafford (Susan) of Tallahassee.
He is also survived by nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Grandchildren: Angela Rommes Wilson, Kristina Rommes Whiteside, Erica Rommes Cruce, Ashley Brafford, Colbey Brafford Murphy, Parker Brafford, Brittany Brafford, Kylee Brafford, Taylor Brafford Self
Great-grandchildren: Casey Wilson, Judson Whiteside, Noah Whiteside, Bryson Fowler, Brantley Cruce, Oakley Kaye Self
The Memorial service will take place on Saturday Jan 11, at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church of Perry.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the First Presbyterian Church of Perry, P.O. Box 837 Perry FL, 32348 or Big Bend Hospice 1743 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee FL, 32308.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 30 to Dec. 31, 2019