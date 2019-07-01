|
|
Ned Stuckey-French
Tallahassee - Ned Stuckey-French died peacefully Friday June 28, 2019 at his home in Tallahassee, Florida. He was surrounded by his loving wife Elizabeth and daughters Flannery and Phoebe.
Born in West Lafayette, Indiana Ned graduated magna cum laude from Harvard College in 1972 and earned his master's degree from Brown University in 1992. In 1997 Ned earned his Ph.D. from the University of Iowa. He went on to become an Associate Professor at Florida State University and Director of the FSU Certificate Program in Publishing and Editing. Ned was a gifted teacher. He generously shared his talents, enriching the lives of students and colleagues. A prolific writer, Ned concentrated his professional efforts on personal essays and championed the essay as an art form. His efforts were instrumental in saving the University of Missouri Press. Many of Ned's works may be viewed at http://nedstuckeyfrench.com/.
During his life Ned was a devoted husband and proud father. He enjoyed the beauty of the world around him, whether in the woods, on the lake, on the running track or on the football field. Generous, kind and passionate about his convictions, ethics and political beliefs, Ned always appreciated a good laugh and Facebook conversation.
Ned was preceded in death by his father Charles French and his mother Dolores French. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth and his daughters Flannery and Phoebe, his brother Hugh French and his sisters Sara French and Paulette Murphy.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 1, 2019