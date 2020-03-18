Services
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Springhill Road Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Ned Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ned Williams

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Ned Williams Obituary
Ned Williams

Tallahassee - Ned Willie Williams, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

Funeral service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Springhill Road Church of Christ with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.

He is survived by his son, Anthony Williams; brothers, Samuel Williams, Jr., Larry Williams and Albert Williams; sisters, Margie Edwards and Julia Scott; special friend, Rosa Lee Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ned's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -