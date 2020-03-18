|
|
Ned Williams
Tallahassee - Ned Willie Williams, 72, passed away on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.
Funeral service will be Saturday, March 21, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Springhill Road Church of Christ with burial at Greenwood Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Anthony Williams; brothers, Samuel Williams, Jr., Larry Williams and Albert Williams; sisters, Margie Edwards and Julia Scott; special friend, Rosa Lee Thompson and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020