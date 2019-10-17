|
Neil A. Spearing, age 57, died peacefully on Saturday, October 12th after a long illness. There's a saying, "If you can get an Irishman down, kick him, but just try to get him down." Our brother was one of the toughest men ever. He was a roofer all his life, toiling in the boiling sun, toting heavy bales of shingles up steep ladders in work that would humble most men. Neil was fiercely independent, was a man of his own mind, and could be a cantankerous character when crossed. We were amazed at his stamina, personal courage and unwillingness to quit.
Ironically, Neil had a softer side not seen to anyone but his family. He loved nature, was an expert on birds in the southern hemisphere, and enjoyed all the "country boy" entertainments; running down hogs, hunting and fishing and being one with nature. An excellent wood worker, Neil created some of the most beautiful structures out of natures bounty and was even an accomplished sketch artist.
Neil had a hard life and endured much but was always faithful, loyal to those that loved him and will be cherished by us, his family and friends that had the privilege of knowing him. The family would also like to extend our deepest thanks to Stephen Ferrell, of Stephen Ferrell Roofing, who gave Neil respect and honest employment for over 20 years.
Neil is preceded in death by his parents, James and Margaret Spearing, his sister, Eileen Harden and his niece, Kelley Ann Spearing. He is survived by his brothers, Jim and Leo, and sisters, Betsy and Mary, all of Tallahassee and his sister, Margaret Schwartz (Fred) of Ft. Myers. Also left to cherish his memory are nieces, Kristen and Amy (Schwartz) , Ft. Myers, and nephews, Jeremy Harden (Hawaii) and Bradley Harden (Baltimore).
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Autism Speaks online or at 1 East 33rd Street, 4th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10016 (U.S. tax-exempt # 20-2329938.)
