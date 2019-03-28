Services
Bethel United Methodist Church
1470 Bethel Church Rd
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 576-1454
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel UMC
Bethel Church Rd

Tallahassee - Neil Anthony Massey, 62, entered into eternity March 24th. He is survived by his mother Carole Koski, father James Massey, daughter Miranda Threadgill, and grandchildren Brianna, Ava, and Jayden, step sisters Debbie Owens and Cindy Koski, and stepbrother Tom Koski. He is preceded in death by his brother Lloyd Massey and stepfather Wesley"Butch"Koski. Memorial service will be held at Bethel UMC at Bethel Church Rd at 4:00 pm on Friday March 29th.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 28, 2019
