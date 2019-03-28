|
Neil Anthony Massey
Tallahassee - Neil Anthony Massey, 62, entered into eternity March 24th. He is survived by his mother Carole Koski, father James Massey, daughter Miranda Threadgill, and grandchildren Brianna, Ava, and Jayden, step sisters Debbie Owens and Cindy Koski, and stepbrother Tom Koski. He is preceded in death by his brother Lloyd Massey and stepfather Wesley"Butch"Koski. Memorial service will be held at Bethel UMC at Bethel Church Rd at 4:00 pm on Friday March 29th.
