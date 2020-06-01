Nell Golden May
Tallahassee - Nell Golden May, 93 of Tallahassee, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was born April 22, 1927, in Chipley, Florida, the daughter of Oliver and Mabel Golden. Nell grew up on a farm in Jackson County and moved to Leon County when she was a teenager. She graduated from Leon High School, Class of 1946. Nell worked at the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles for 34 years.
In 1948, Nell married the love of her life, Ben May. What started out with a simple school note, grew into a life time of love and devotion. They were happily married for 45 years before Ben passed away in 1993.
Nell enjoyed reading her Bible, going to church and listening to gospel music. She lived her faith daily and often quoted her favorite Bible verse, Matthew 18:19 in times of need. She was a member of John Wesley United Methodist Church.
Nell was a beloved Mother who was the heart and soul of her family. She will always be remembered for her loving support, dedication, faithfulness and delicious cooking. Her positive outlook and beautiful smile will truly be missed.
She is survived by her four children, Phil May, Karen May White (Ben White), Ted May and Don May (Kristie May). Her seven grandchildren, Michelle May Knowles, Ben May, Matthew White, John White, David White, Haley May Chandronnet, Morgan May along with her six great-grandchildren will always have sweet memories of their Grandma May.
Nell was preceded in death by her parents, Oliver and Mable Golden, sister, Sybil Herrell and brother, James Golden. She is also survived by her sister and best friend, Martha Eaton and her brother, Jack Golden.
The family will always be grateful to the wonderful staff at Westminster Oaks Bertrand Health Center for the love and care they gave nell over the past 6 years.
The family will receive friends from 5:00PM until 7:00PM on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road. The funeral service will be at 11:00AM on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home. The funeral service can be viewed via live-stream on the Bevis Funeral Home website by clicking on Nell's obituary, then clicking on photos and videos tab at the time of the service. Interment will immediately follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Nell's name may be made to the Lighthouse Children's Home, 7771 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, FL 32309.
Rocky Bevis and Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) are assisting the May family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.