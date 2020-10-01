Nell M. Sadberry



Tallahassee - Nell M. Sadberry, 76, of Tallahassee passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Bainbridge, GA, with her twin sister, Ann Aultman, on April 22, 1944.



For many years she worked at F.P. May Drug Store in Quincy. She also worked for Capital City Bank and retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in the Wetumpka Community.



Nell is survived by her daughters, Cindy Richardson (Weldon), Lisa Smith (Todd) and Louanne Standley (Clay); grandchildren, Mackenzie Young (Wayne), Camryn Richardson, and Beau Standley, and a very special great grandchild, Madilynn Stephens; sisters, Linda Salmon and Barbara Welch. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Ann Aultman, and brothers, Roy Brown, Jr., Charles Brown, and Joe Brown.



Service will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store