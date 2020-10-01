1/
Nell M. Sadberry
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nell's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nell M. Sadberry

Tallahassee - Nell M. Sadberry, 76, of Tallahassee passed away on Sept. 30, 2020 in Tallahassee. She was born in Bainbridge, GA, with her twin sister, Ann Aultman, on April 22, 1944.

For many years she worked at F.P. May Drug Store in Quincy. She also worked for Capital City Bank and retired after 30 years of service. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in the Wetumpka Community.

Nell is survived by her daughters, Cindy Richardson (Weldon), Lisa Smith (Todd) and Louanne Standley (Clay); grandchildren, Mackenzie Young (Wayne), Camryn Richardson, and Beau Standley, and a very special great grandchild, Madilynn Stephens; sisters, Linda Salmon and Barbara Welch. She was predeceased by her parents, sister, Ann Aultman, and brothers, Roy Brown, Jr., Charles Brown, and Joe Brown.

Service will be Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Antioch Baptist Church. Family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Fellowship Hall at the church. Interment will follow at Antioch Cemetery.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
3
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Service
11:00 AM
Antioch Baptist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
3
Interment
Antioch Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Charles McClellan Funeral Home
15 S. Jackson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-7677
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Charles McClellan Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved