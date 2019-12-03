Services
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 877-8191
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home
1737 Riggins Road
Tallahassee, FL 32308
Resources
Nellie Grace Carraway


1927 - 2019
Nellie Grace Carraway Obituary
Nellie "Grace" Carraway was born on August 10, 1927 to the former Mr. and Mrs. John Dalton in Bartow, Florida. She passed away on December 2, 2019.

Grace is predeceased by her parents and her grandson, Ryan Carraway. She leaves behind sons, Max and Butch (Dianne); and a daughter, Marilyn Howerton (Robert); grandchildren, Melissa Hurst (Don), Ashlee Freeland (GT), Tiffany and Matt (Gina) Howerton. Great grandchildren are Joshua and Jenna Hurst, Madisyn and Graham Freeland, Jade Davis, Ryan and Kalyn Cooper, and Maxwell Howerton; and a special friend, Bill Collins. She is remembered by her sisters, Boots (Scrunch) Porter, Stella Phillips, Donna (Efrin) Cavazos; and brother, William (Gwyn) Dalton.

Grace led an active career with Florida State University Bookstore, Board of Regents, Children Service, and Public Service Commission. Upon retirement from the Public Service, she said, "I love to work outside tending to my garden and flowers. Right now I have an assortment of azaleas, wisteria and plum trees, new potatoes, and string beans."

Grace was a great mother, grandmother, and friend. Her smile warmed a room and gave cheer to everyone.

The family will receive guest at Culley's Funeral Home on Riggins Road at 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Friday, December 6th. The services will be Saturday, December 7th at Culley's Funeral Home (same location) at 11:00 am.

Food and fellowship will follow at 2900 N. Monroe at Days Inn.

Casual attire is acceptable and recommended.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 3 to Dec. 5, 2019
