1/1
Nellie Kate Aikins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nellie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nellie Kate Aikins

Monticello, FL - Nellie Kate Williams Aikins, 73, of Monticello passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 restrictions, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Bethel Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church Teen Center. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Nellie Kate was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School, a 25-year employee of Artistic Creations and a lifelong member (stewardess and class leader) of New Bethel AME Church. Treasuring her love and memory are her devoted husband, Jerome Aikins; son, Jerrod (Tiesha) Aikins; granddaughters, Makhaya and Jamiyah Aikins; siblings: Doreatha, David Jr. (Loretta) and Lewis Williams, Mary Gunter, Mary Francis Montgomery and Josephine Barker; and numerous other relatives and friends.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 19 to Aug. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
21
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church Teen Center
Send Flowers
AUG
22
Graveside service
11:00 AM
New Bethel Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Tillman Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved