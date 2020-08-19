Nellie Kate AikinsMonticello, FL - Nellie Kate Williams Aikins, 73, of Monticello passed on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Graveside services, with COVID-19 restrictions, will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday in New Bethel Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church Teen Center. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the family. Nellie Kate was a 1965 graduate of Howard Academy High School, a 25-year employee of Artistic Creations and a lifelong member (stewardess and class leader) of New Bethel AME Church. Treasuring her love and memory are her devoted husband, Jerome Aikins; son, Jerrod (Tiesha) Aikins; granddaughters, Makhaya and Jamiyah Aikins; siblings: Doreatha, David Jr. (Loretta) and Lewis Williams, Mary Gunter, Mary Francis Montgomery and Josephine Barker; and numerous other relatives and friends.