Neopoleon Barnes Jr.Crawfordville - Neopoleon "Nate" Barnes, Jr., of Crawfordville, Florida passed away on June 15, 2020. He was born in Marianna, FL, on September 21, 1969, to Bobbie J. Barnes and the late Neopoleon Barnes, Sr. Neopoleon accepted Christ as his personal Savior at an early age. He graduated from Rutherford High School in Panama City, FL in 1987. Neopoleon worked as a Classification Supervisor with Department of Corrections and a dispatcher with Consolidated Dispatch Agency.He is survived by his wife, Valencia Barnes; daughter, Ashley Barnes of Charleston, SC, three sons, Cameron Barnes of Greenwood, FL, Jaylon Barnes and Jordan Barnes both of Crawfordville, FL; a granddaughter, Leah Barnes of Charleston, SC; mother, Bobbie Barnes of Marianna, FL; one sister LaSonya Barnes-Donaldson (Kenneth) of Marianna, FL; one brother Derek Barnes, of Dallas, TX; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.Viewing will be Friday, June 26, 2020 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. with a wake from 5 P.M. to 6 P.M. at Strong and Jones Funeral Chapel. Homegoing service will be Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 11 A.M. at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center at 2344 Lake Bradford Road in Tallahassee, FL. Neopoleon will have a private burial on Monday, June 29, 2020 at 1:00 (CDT) at Mount Tabor Church Cemetery in Marianna, FL.