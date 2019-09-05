|
Nero Francis, Jr.
Tallahassee, FL - Nero Francis, Jr., 68, of Tallahassee passed on Thursday, August 29, 2019. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL 850-942-1950. Burial will follow in Lake Hall Cemetery. Viewing is 5-7 p.m. Saturday at Tillman's. An accomplished local guitarist, Nero had played with several area musical groups. Survivors include his son, Nero Francis III and sister, Carolyn Brown Bryant; five grandchildren and numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 5, 2019