BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Nettie Strickland


1925 - 2019
Nettie Strickland Obituary
Nettie Strickland

Crawfordville - Nettie Strickland, age 94 of St. Marks Florida passed away at her home on Thursday August 15, 2019. Miss. Strickland was a business owner and a home maker. She was a lifelong resident of Wakulla County. She was a member of the St. Marks Baptist Church. She loved the church and her family. She is survived by her son Harold "Hoppy" (Julie) Strickland III. Many grand and great grandchildren with many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her Husband Harold H. "Junior" Strickland, Charles "Doug" Strickland, Verdie Padgett and Jerry Gordon Strickland. Visitation will be held on Thursday August 22, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.at the St. Marks Baptist Church. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. CST Saturday ,August 24, 2019 at Carpenter Cemetery in Grand Ridge FL.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice (www.BigBendHospice.org, 850-878-5310).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 20, 2019
