Nettie Sue James



Quincy - Nettie Sue James (nee' Woodham), 92, went to her heavenly home on June 4, 2020, after battling a long illness.



She was born on February 24, 1928, in Webb, AL. She met the love of her life, Donn James, at Bob Jones University and married soon. They were married 68 years before he proceeded her in death in 2018.



Sue spent her career as a nurse, where she made lifelong friends and probably spent much of her time telling doctors how to do their jobs. Her hobbies included crocheting afghans and playing both word searches and checkers. Aside from the aforementioned, she is probably best remembered for her personality. She was feisty and loved to tell stories, some of which were true.



She is survived by her loving sons, Bill (Margie) and Jimmy, her grandsons, Roy (Janice) and Brett, and her great grandchildren, Addison, JP, and Eli. She loved her family a great deal.



A private service will be held on Saturday, June 6, 2020, at 2:00 PM at First Baptist Church Chapel in Quincy, FL, where Sue faithfully attended.



Her family would also like to thank her caretakers at Legacy Village at Plantation Manor for caring for her over the last two years.



Donations in her memory may be made to the First Baptist Church of Quincy, P.O. Box 70, Quincy, FL, 32353.



Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store