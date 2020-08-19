Neville A. Laylor, Jr.Tallahassee, FL - Neville Ashton Laylor, Jr., 34, of Tallahassee passed in Jacksonville, FL on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Funeral services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday in the TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE CHAPEL (850-942-1950). Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery. Born in Tallahassee, Neville attended public school in Leon County. He had been a car detailer, landscaper and a lover of music of all genres. Survivors include his loving mother, Constance Fullington; sister, Alicia Thompson; brother, Brandon Fullington; and several aunts and uncles, other relatives and friends.