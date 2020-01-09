|
Nicholas DiLuzio
Tallahassee - Nicholas Charles DiLuzio, 61, went to be with his Lord on Wednesday, January 1st, 2020.
Nick was born in Miami, Florida on July 6th, 1958, to Nicholas and Marlene DiLuzio. Nick came to Tallahassee in 1976, to attend Florida State University where he obtained a bachelor's degree in marketing. Nick fell in love with Tallahassee and decided to stay after college graduation and make it his home. In 1980, he met his wife, Lorie, and they were married in 1983. They had two children, daughter Kaitlin and son Kyle; they were his absolute pride and joy. Nick was a doting husband and father. His love for his family was abundantly evident to anyone who knew him or spoke with him.
Nick was employed by Abbott Laboratories for 35 years. He never considered it work, instead he commented that he was so fortunate to go to work every day and visit with his friends. Nick was larger than life and had a sense of humor and kindness that drew people to him.
Nick umpired high school and FSU baseball for 16 years, hanging up his NCAA mask and indicator to coach and attend his children's sporting events and school activities. Nick loved FSU and garnet and gold attire dominated his wardrobe. Nick was a proud Seminole Booster. Nick played tennis and could often be heard during a match throughout the Bainbridge tennis complex of which he was a member. Nick loved and enjoyed time spent with family and friends. He was a true gentleman that had a life well lived.
Nick is preceded in death by his father, Nicholas Anthony DiLuzio; his grandparents; and nephew, Grant Woodham.
He is survived by his wife, Lorie; children, Kaitlin Jahn (Garrett and children Emsley and Lawson) and Kyle DiLuzio (Abby); his mother, Marlene DiLuzio; sister, Grace Ann Alper (Jeff); nephew, Aaron Alper; niece, Meredith Alper; great-niece, Aurora Alper; cousin, David Vilushis (Kay); mother-in-law, Faye Bevis; sister-in-law, Blithe Woodham; father-in-law, Lomax Smith (Sue); nephew, Shane Woodham (Erica); and great-nephew, Waylon Woodham; step-sister, Lisa Ghazvini (Pete); niece, Kailey Lewis (Casey); great nephew, Carter Lewis; and nephew, Zach Ghazvini.
A Celebration of Nicks life will be held on Saturday, January 11th, 2020, at City Church on Sessions Road at 1 pm. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the TMH Cancer Center.
"Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God's grace in its various forms." Peter 4:10
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 9 to Jan. 10, 2020