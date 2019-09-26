Services
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Funeral service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
4:00 PM
Nicholas Ian Sander


1992 - 2019
Nicholas Ian Sander Obituary
Nicholas Ian Sander

Tallahassee - Nicholas Ian Sander entered eternal rest surrounded by friends and family on September 22, 2019 at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

Most precious son of William and Maureen Sander, Nicholas was born in Miami, Florida and moved with his parents to Tallahassee as a child. Nicholas attended Leon High School, and spent some time at Tallahassee Community College. Nicholas was a patient, loving caregiver to his father and a great source of support to his mother and sisters. Nicholas searched for his placed in the world but always rose to the occasion when anyone needed him. He apprenticed in air conditioning and loved metal work and working with animals.

He is survived by his mother, Maureen Sander; sisters, Katherine and Isabelle; grandmother, Florence (Dolly) Sander; grandfather, Frank O'Neil (Barbara); uncle, Vincent Sander; aunt, Jennifer Lanni; uncle, James Lanni; and cousins, Jessica and James as well as Gene Weier, John Weier (Maureen), Ron Weier and Douglas Weier (Cindy). He was preceded in death by his father and his older brother, Maximilian.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 to 4:00pm on Friday, September 27, 2019 at Bevis Funeral Home, 200 John Knox Road in Tallahassee, with the funeral service following at 4:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to 2-1-1 Big Bend (www.211bigbend.org ) are appreciated.

Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Sander family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 26, 2019
