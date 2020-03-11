|
|
Niki Y. McKenzie
Covington, GA - Niki Yolanda Banks Martin McKenzie, 52, of Covington, Ga passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday at Anderson Chapel AME Church, with burial in Zion Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Niki graduated from Grady High School, Atlanta and Barry University in Legal Studies. She had worked for the Florida Dept. of Corrections and most recently for a law firm in Atlanta. Survivors include her sons: Keith (Emanuella) and Micheal (Mineeshia) Martin and Jelani George; daughter, Olivia Rowls; father, Richard J. Banks, Sr.; brothers: Lawrence (Alana) Thomas, Richard J. Jr. and Brian (Sylvia) Banks; sister, Keonia Banks; one grandchild; and several other relatives.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020