Nili Meerovitz KimelmanTallahassee - Nili Kimelman was born in Tel Aviv, Israel, in 1936. She loved walking on the beach in Tel Aviv with her father. Her grandfather Menashe Meerovitz emigrated to Palestine in 1882 as a member of BILU and was one of the early settlers in Rishon Le'Tzion. As the last member of BILU living after the establishment of the State of Israel, Menashe's death in 1949 was observed with a state funeral visited by President Chaim Weizmann. Her father Nechemia was born in Palestine, later served in the British army and as a minister in the British govt. earning an MBE from King George for his service to the crown. Her mother, Anna, emigrated to Palestine as a child orphan from T'Blisi Georgia. She always remembered standing with her brother and parents at her grandfather's balcony, as David Ben Gurion read the Declaration of Statehood in the creation of the State of Israel.After serving in the Israeli Defense Forces, Nili emigrated to Montreal, Canada where she married Marcel Kimelman and had three children, Orly Jacobs (of Coral Springs, FL), Rodna Kirk (of Tampa, FL), and Sam Kimelman (of Tallahassee, FL). They later moved to Toronto, Canada where they lived for many years before moving to Hollywood, FL, and much later to Tallahassee.Nili was far more than a homemaker. She lived life to the fullest and never met a stranger. She enjoyed to travel, rafting in Australia, hiking in a safari in Africa. Walking on the beach was her favorite.She spent many years volunteering at Temple Sinai in Hollywood and later working at the Aventura Turnberry Jewish Center.Nili was a fighter. She was a three-time cancer survivor and throughout all of this, she always had a smile on her face and she made anyone around her feel happy.After retiring, the early stages of dementia led to her moving to Tallahassee, where she became involved in Congregation Shomrei Torah and had quality time to spend with her family.She lived at Allegro in Tallahassee for many years, making new friends with residents and staff alike. As her dementia progressed, she moved to Azalea Gardens, where once again she made new friends.Our family is so grateful for the staff and residents of both Allegro and Azalea who became a second family for her, particularly over the last 5 months as COVID and social distancing rules were in place.She was predeceased by her parents and her brother, Dr. Dan Merritt of Coventry, England. She leaves behind a family of 3 children, Orly Jacobs (Coral Springs), Rodna Kirk (Tampa), and Sam Kimelman (Tallahassee); 7 grandchildren, Sarah Tillman (Ormond Beach), Michelle Kirk (Tampa), Dr. Robert Jacobs (St. Louis), Marc Jacobs (West Palm Beach), Aliyah Kimelman (Tampa), Nina Kimelman and Talia Kimelman (Tallahassee), and 2 great grandchildren, Samara Jacobs (St. Louis, MO) and Noah Tillman (Ormond Beach).The funeral was held at Culley's Meadowood in Tallahassee, FL on August 19.Live each day, smile and try to make someone else smile. That is what she wanted most.