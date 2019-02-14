|
|
Nodie Mae Battles-Wooden
Panama City - Nodie Mae Battles-Wooden, 86, of Panama City, Florida, transitioned into eternal life on Thursday, February 7, 2019, at Capital Regional Medical Center in Tallahassee.
She was born in Newton, Alabama on January 5, 1933, to the late Willie Cox and Clara Andrews Cox. Also preceding her in death is her first husband of 42 years, Hosea Battles, Sr.; and her sister, Annette Williams.
She was a founding member of Redemption Lutheran Church, the first black Lutheran Church in Panama City. She was a current member at St. John's Baptist Church in Panama City, and had spent over 35 years as a kindergarten teacher.
Cherishing her memories are her husband, Robert Wooden; son, Hosea Battles, Jr. (wife, Lilibeth); grandchildren, KaJuana Hill, Sharae Race, Brandi Cobbs, Jamelle Matthewson, Terrence Matthewson and Amor Morallo; great-grandchildren, Serenity Hill, Alexander Race, Mirai Race and Kennedi Cobbs. She is also survived by her nephews that she raised as her own children, Derrik Marshall, Craig Williams, Gary Williams and James Holt.
A visitation is from 3:00 until 5:00 PM, Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Abbey Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at a later date in Panama City, with inurnment to follow at Redwood Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 14, 2019