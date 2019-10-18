Services
Abbey Funeral Home and Tallahassee Memory Gardens - Tallahassee
4037 North Monroe Street
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 562-1518
Noel U. Hurst


1929 - 2019
Tallahassee - Noel U. Hurst, 90, of Tallahassee, passed away early Thursday, October 17, 2019.

The funeral service will be held at Evangel Church, 2300 Old Bainbridge Road, Tallahassee, Florida on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 4:30 PM. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the funeral at the church. Private interment is at Tallahassee Memory Gardens, 4037 North Monroe Street, Tallahassee, Florida.

Born July 12, 1929 in Bagdad, Florida, he was a son of the late Rev. William Josiah and Minnie Miller Hurst. He is also preceded in death by his brothers, Silvanus Hurst and Eliel Hurst.

He retired after 20 years from the United States Air Force and later retired from the Florida Department of Transportation after 16 years. A longtime member of Evangel Church, he loved to travel all over the world with his wife, Lou, on many mission trips.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Evelyn Lucille "Lou" Hurst of Tallahassee, FL; sons David (Suzette) Hurst of Lewes, DE, Mark (Carol) Hurst of Lakeland, FL, Anton (Andra) Hurst of Tallahassee, FL; Paul Hurst of Tallahassee, FL; and daughter, Barbara O'Neal of St. Petersburg, FL. He is also survived by grandchildren, Matthew Hurst, Christopher Hurst, Jonathan Hurst, Brandon Hurst, Brittany Tillman, Katie Parrish, Ryan Hurst, Zach Hurst, Parker Hurst, Steven O'Neal and Danielle O'Neal; as well as fifteen great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Evangel Church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2019
