Independent Funeral Home
211 E. Jefferson Street
Quincy, FL 32351
850-875-1529
Nolan Scott Haire

Nolan Scott Haire Obituary
Nolan Scott Haire

Tallahassee - Nolan Scott Haire, age 22 passed away on Friday April 3, 2020 in Tallahassee, FL. He was born August 21, 1997 in Bainbridge, GA.

Nolan was a 2015 graduate of Robert F. Munroe High School in Mt. Pleasant, FL. He attended Bainbridge High School through the 10th grade. He attended college for one year at Andrew College, Cuthbert, GA, where he was on a partial baseball scholarship.

Nolan attended Attapulgus Church of God up until 10 years of age. He was a member of Capital City Church of God. Nolan had just begun a career with Pike Electric and was part owner of Talquin Landscaping. His hobbies included baseball, hunting, fishing and most any other outdoor activity. He loved time spent with his family and friends.

Nolan is survived by his father, Tommy Scott Haire and mother, Delores Blair Haire of Quincy, FL; one sister, Megan Denise Haire of Quincy, FL; paternal grandfather, Tommy Eli Haire and paternal grandmother, Peggy Sue Haire of Quincy, FL; maternal grandmother, Mary Cox Blair of Bainbridge, GA. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Leon Blair of Bainbridge, GA. He also had many uncles, aunts and cousins.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
