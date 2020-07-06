Norine Bardill Labitzke



Tallahassee - Norine Bardill Labitzke, a long-time resident of Tallahassee, died on Tuesday, June 23rd at the Big Bend Hospice Center. She will be missed by all whom she touched.



Norine was born in 1942 in Toledo Ohio to Stephen (Bud) William and Katherine Flynn Bardill. She ultimately became an Advanced Registered Nurse Practitioner receiving her Master's degree from the University of Florida in 1994. She became a nurse, graduating from the University of North Florida in 1990. She graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelor's degree in education in 1964. She graduated from Central Catholic High School in Ft. Lauderdale Florida in 1960.



Norine retired in 2019. She worked for Children's Medical Services and had her own practice in Tallahassee identifying and taking care of special needs children. She also taught Nursing at Florida State University and served in the Red Cross. Prior to that she worked as a nurse in Jacksonville Florida and in Miami Florida.



Norine was a world champion water skier who was Inducted into the Florida Water Ski Federation Hall of Fame in 2006. Among her many accomplishments she won the overall Masters Ski Tournament in 1961.



Norine loved good food, good wine, socializing with her many friends and family and her beloved seeing-eye dogs. She had a wonderful smile that could light up a room.



She is survived by her loving husband and friend Dale. She was a loving and wonderful mother to her son Tom, her daughters Kathy, Kara, and Shannon and her late son Michael Patrick, a dear friend to her daughter in law Misty, and sons in law Thomas, Dennis and Daniel along with her grandchildren Ashley, Vance, Sean, Stephen, and Luke.









