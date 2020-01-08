|
Norma Lee Jones Ferguson
Quincy - Norma Lee Jones Ferguson, 100, of Quincy, died Sunday, January 5, 2020 in Quincy. A native of Gadsden County, she was a member of Bear Creek Bethel MB Church. Services will be 12:00 pm, Saturday, January 11, 2020 at New Bethel AME Church, Quincy with interment at Bear Creek Bethel MB Church Cemetery in Quincy. Viewing will be form 4 pm to 6 pm, Friday, January 10 at Bradwell Mortuary.
She is survived by her sons, Ernest H. Smart, Houston, Texas and Carl L. Smart, Gainesville, Florida; daughters, Betty M. Frazier, Tallahassee, and Doretha White, Midway; and 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 3 great great grandchildren.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 8 to Jan. 9, 2020