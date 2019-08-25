|
Norman Bell Wood
Tallahassee - Norman Bell Wood, 87, of Tallahassee, Fl, passed away at his home after an extended illness, on August 20, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
Norman began his remarkable journey on earth on January 19, 1932, in his birthplace of Quincy Fl, alongside his twin sister, Betty Willis Wood May. A fifth generation Floridian, Norman's family moved to Arcadia, Fl, when he was in elementary school, and to Tampa, Fl, when he was 12 years old, after the sudden death of his father, George Pierce Wood. After graduating from Tampa Plant High School in 1950, Norman enrolled at the University of Florida, where he was a member of the Phi Delta Theta fraternity. It was while he was a student at Florida, that he met his future wife and love of his life, Shirley Papy Wood, from Key West, Fl. Both Shirley and Norman were from renowned Florida political families. Norman's father, George Pierce Wood, was Speaker of the Florida House of Representatives in 1939, and for whom G. Pierce Wood Memorial Hospital in Arcadia, Fl, was named. Shirley's father, Bernie Papy, was a fourteen-term Florida State Representative of Monroe County, and a resident of Key West. Norman's mother, Eula Lillian Bell Wood, was from a North Florida pioneer family, whose descendants founded the Gadsden County town of Mount Pleasant, Fl, and Bell and Bates Hardware, in Quincy, Fl, which remains in business today after over 100 years.
Known as a true maverick, who lit up the room with his mere presence, Norman left the University of Florida and joined the U.S. Coast Guard, serving four years during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned to the University of Florida and graduated with a bachelor's degree in Business Administration. Norman was a very successful business man in the Florida Keys, managing a wholesale beer distributorship and was a real estate developer overseeing the development of the famed Casa Marina in Key West and the Key West Golf Course. He served on the Board of Director's and was Vice-Chairman of the Board for many years at the First State Bank of the Florida Keys. Norman was a 32nd Degree of the Masonic Order and served as President of the High Noon Shriner Club, and was a past Commodore of the Key West Yacht Club.
Norman's favorite past time was cruising on his beloved Petticoat III, a forty-one-foot Hatteras, fishing the seas for the elusive Blue Marlin. Founder of the Key West Marlin Tournament, established in 1982, one of Norman's famed discoveries was Wood's Wall, a prime Blue Marlin honey hole located off the coast of Key West.
Norman will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 66 years, Shirley Papy Wood; his son's Norman Bell Wood, Jr., of Key West, Fl, and Bruce Pierce Wood (Monique) of Tallahassee, Fl; three grandchildren, Morgan Wood and Mason Wood of Tallahassee, Fl, and Norman Bell Wood, III, of Key West, Fl. Norman is predeceased by his parents, George Pierce and Eula Lillian Bell Wood; sister, Betty Willis Wood May; brother, George Pierce Wood, Jr.; and his daughter, Deborah Hall Wood. What a wonderful life, Norman, rest in peace.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 25, 2019