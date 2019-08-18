|
Norman Francis (Frank) Fain, Jr., M.D.
Melbourne -
Frank Fain was born on the family farm, Fain Hill, on August 13, 1931 in Quincy, FL. He graduated from Quincy High School and earned the rank of Eagle Scout as a young man in the Boy Scouts. He then served in the United States Army, Signal Corp, in Korea. Frank graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree from Florida State University in 1957, where he was a member of the infamous Flying High Circus and Kappa Alpha Fraternity. He later graduated from the Medical College of Alabama in 1962.
After his internship, Dr. Fain established his private medical practice in Melbourne, FL in October of 1963. He became a member of the American Medical Association, was the Past President of the Brevard County Medical Society and on the Holmes Regional Medical Staff from 1963 - 1999. He was honored to be placed on the Emeritus Staff. He practiced medicine in Melbourne for 32 years, retiring in 1995.
Upon retirement, he combined medicine with travel participating in Locum Tenes which took him across the United States to Alaska, Vermont, Michigan, North Carolina and Wisconsin to name a few. He obtained medical licenses in 12 States.
Frank later became a pilot and earned the following ratings: CF II, Sea plane and commercial pilot. With a never-ending passion for the practice of medicine, Frank continued to do FAA pilot physicals out of his home.
Frank was a lifelong member of the NRA and an avid outdoorsman. He was a member of the Melbourne Hunting and Fishing Club and enjoyed hunting, and deep-sea fishing on his boat the "Hobo."
Frank and his wife Jo Ann loved to travel. Together, they went around the world twice, visiting such favorite places as: India, Thailand, Norway, Nepal, Japan and most of Europe.
Frank's passion was Florida State University. He was a past Board Member and Life Member of the FSU Alumni Association, National Seminole Boosters Chairman (1991), Board Member of Seminole Boosters, Foundation Board Member and active in the Brevard Seminole Club. He was enshrined into the FSU Circle of Gold.
Frank passed away on July 25, 2019.
He is predeceased by his parents: Norman Francis Fain, Sr. and Martha Virginia (Thomas). Sisters: Tamsy Armstrong and Virginia Hartje.
He is survived by: His beloved wife of 33 years, Jo Ann. Daughters: Lynne Fain, and her children Robert and Mary Sylvia. Laurie Greenwald (Philip) and their children Jared and Ethan. Step-sons: John Gamin (Rosemary) and their children Jackson and Piper. Robert Gamin (Tammy) and their children Tanner and Morgan, and his sister Mary Jo Allman (Robert).
A memorial service will be on Saturday, August 24th at 1 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Quincy, 234 West Washington Street, Quincy, FL. Interment will follow at Fain Hill immediately after the service.
Dr. Fain was passionate about education. Anyone wishing to make an expression of sympathy is asked to consider a donation to Seminole Boosters, P.O Box 1353, Tallahassee, Fl. 32302 in his remembrance.
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, 15 S. Jackson St., Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 18, 2019