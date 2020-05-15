|
Norman Humose
Tallahassee, FL - Norman Edward Humose, 48, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Graveside services are 12 noon Tuesday, May 19, in Hudson Family Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Monday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Born in Brooksville, FL and raised in Miami, Norman earned his certification in plumbing from Lively Vocational Technical School. He was a member of Innovation M.B. Church. Survivors include his parents, Angela Humose Sellers and Norman (Karen) Roberts; brothers, Romero Roberts and Jason Willis; sisters, Kim Waddy, Angela Roberts and Allison Roberts; children as his own, Alex Taylor and Anthony Montgomery; several aunts, other loving relatives and devoted friends.
