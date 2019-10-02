|
|
Norman Jones
Tallahassee - Norman Henry Jones, 72, passed away on Tuesday, September 24, 2019.
Funeral service will be, Thursday, October 3, 2019, 12 Noon at Mt. Olive P.B. Church #2 with burial at church cemetery both in Crwfordville, FL.
He is survived by his wife, Jennie V. Jones; mother, Mary Lee Jones; sons, David Jones (Camille), Corey Jones (Keilah); daughter, Jenness Jones; brother, Bernard Jones; sisters, Legrande Aikens (Augustua) and Bertha Hollis (Terrell deceased); 10 grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019