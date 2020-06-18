Norman Milford Barkve, Jr.
Tallahassee - Norman Milford Barkve, Jr., 81, of Tallahassee, passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020.
A son of the late Norman Milford Barkve, Sr. and Leota Maude McQuown Barkve, he was born on the family farm in Emmetsburg, Iowa on July 7, 1938, and moved to Tallahassee in 1960. He is also preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth Barkve, Alan Barkve and Marilyn Lampe.
He spent his career with Centel Telephone Company, starting out as a lineman and working his way up until he retired as a Budget Operations Manager. Following his retirement from Centel, he worked at the Florida Capitol. He enjoyed golfing, was a die hard Florida State Seminoles fan and deeply loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia "Patti" Ann Hoekstra Barkve; children, Craig (Tammy) Barkve, Curtis Barkve, Joel (Linda) Barkve and Coleen (Jimmy) Minor; grandchildren, Christopher Ryan Barkve, Jennifer Lynn Barkve, Alyssa Crawford, Nicholas Kyser, Hannah Kyser, Aidan Barkve, Mikayla Barkve, Tony Simpson and Melissa Humphries; great-grandchildren, Raelyn Elaine Barkve, Layla Humphries, Kinslee Humphries and Toni Leigh Simpson; and siblings, Jerold Barkve, James (Jean) Barkve, Linda (Wilmer) Weber, Carol Hellickson and Jeanine Larson. Numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends also survive.
Visitation is from 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Abbey Funeral Home, with the funeral service beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. Due to ongoing Covid-19 concerns, social distancing is encouraged. The service will also be livestreamed at www.abbeyfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to TMH Cancer Center. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 18 to Jun. 19, 2020.