Tallahassee - Coach" Norton D. Hawkins, 72, departed suddenly on Friday, June 26, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, the late Alice and James T. Hawkins. He was educated in Leon County public schools and received his Bachelor of Science degree from Florida A&M University. He was a staunch fan of Rattler sports and known as a friend to all and a dedicated coach and mentor to many.

He was a believer and a righteous man.

He leaves to mourn his passing five sons: Cameron D. Hawkins, Tallahassee, FL, Kerry Cotton, Bradenton, FL, Korey Morris, Washington, D.C., Lawrence and Dejuan Hilson, both of Tallahassee, FL; two sisters, Bernice Hawkins Davis and Annie C. Bryant, both of Tallahassee, FL; a brother, Weldon Hawkins, Wakulla, FL; four grandchildren, a godson, and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A digital tribute will be posted online at a later date.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
