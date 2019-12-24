|
|
Nynah Lynnett Paramore
Tallahassee - Nynah Lynnett Paramore, 41, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, December 21, 2019.
Funeral service will be Sunday, December 29, 2019, 2:00 P.M. at St. John M.B. Church 2125 Keith Street Tallahassee, with burial at Southside Cemetery.
Nynah was a car show superstar that won many trophies and affectionately called herself the Lady Boss when she entered her vehicles. She also loved the Florida Gators.
She is survived by her one and only son, Jashun Deandrez Paramore (Jylana); her father and mother, Nathaniel and Linda Gail Paramore; sister, La'Quan C. Rosier of Brunswick, GA; brother, Alonzo; aunts, Olivia Howard of Crawfordville, FL, Gloria Jean Paramore of Baltimore, MD and Alberta Paramore of Tallahassee, FL; nieces, Kiana and Diamond Paramore; nephew Torrance Paramore; 7 great nieces and nephews; godbrothers, Lamarris Williams and Verterious Bryant; godsister, Crystal Sheffield ad numerous other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019