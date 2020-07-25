O'Neal White
Tallahassee - O'Neal White, age 92, a long-time resident of Tallahassee departed this life to see Jesus and began his new life in Heaven on Friday, July 24th, 2020. He was born in Hurricane, Alabama on November 15, 1927, to Melvie Owens White and Ernest Garrett White, Sr.
He is survived by his wife, Arlene Little White of 68 years, his four children, Susan Kellogg (Bob), Garry White (Cindy), Judy Hussey, (Sam) and Paula Boone (Gary); 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren and one sister, Evelyn White Reeves, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19, the family is having a private service on Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:00pm. The service will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/culleysmeadowwood
