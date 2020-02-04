|
|
Oberley Andrews Brown
Tallahassee - Oberley Brown passed away peacefully on January 31 at the age of 96. She was born April 29, 1923 in Milledgeville, GA to Hugh Ector Andrews and Louise Oberley Andrews. Oberley grew up in McRae, GA, then attended Florida State College for Women, beginning her life-long love for the FSU Seminoles. Upon graduation, she joined the Texas Oil Company as a chemist in Beacon, New York. She married Ledley Norman Brown in 1946. Military duty took them to Texas and back to Georgia, but they ultimately returned to Tallahassee where Led established his dental practice. They lovingly raised five children in a home surrounded by beautiful flower gardens she planted and tended for over sixty years.
Oberley's boundless energy and enthusiasm benefitted not only her loved ones, but also community organizations throughout Tallahassee including Trinity United Methodist Church, Goodwood Museum and Gardens, Meals on Wheels, and the Junior League of Tallahassee. At age 88, exemplifying her dedication to charity, Oberley traveled to Guatemala with Led and daughter Lou to build homes for those in need. Her unfailing optimism and lifelong mission to help others inspired all who knew her. Oberley will be dearly missed. However, her steadfast faith in Jesus Christ and her excitement to rejoin Led and spend eternity in heaven help us all say goodbye. We are blessed and better for the time we had with her.
Oberley was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years Led Brown, and is survived by all of her children, Emila Easley (Mickey), Lou Brown, Marsha Thomas (Karter), Bud Brown (Kathey), Claire Petrandis (Lee), ten grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren.
Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 15th at Trinity United Methodist Church where Oberley served as a faithful member for 70 years. In lieu of flowers, please choose one of Oberley's favorite organizations that touches your heart: Trinity United Methodist Church, Madison Ranch for Children, Porch de Salomon, the Alzheimer's Association, Goodwood Museum and Gardens, or Big Bend Hospice.
We want to give special recognition and sincere thanks to the visiting Angels of Tallahassee. These angels have supported our family for over 6 years with competence and compassion. They became and will always be part of our extended family.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020