Obert Henry Fittje, PhD
Tallahassee - Obert Henry Fittje, PhD, passed away peacefully on March 22, 2020.
Dr. Fittje was born on January 8, 1950 in Bagley, Minnesota to George and Lorraine Tereau Fittje. During his teens, he moved to Los Banos, California and graduated Valedictorian from Los Banos High School in 1968, where he also lettered in basketball. He received his Bachelor's Degree in 1972 from the University of California, Berkeley and was inducted in Phi Beta Kappa. He served in the Peace Corps, teaching English in Thailand where he developed an interest in Eastern Religions. He returned to the University of California, Berkeley to earn his Masters and Doctorate in Counseling Psychology in 1983.
Dr. Fittje served as Director of Counseling Services at Austin College in Sherman, Texas from 1983 to 1990 when he began work as a Counseling Psychologist at the University of Oklahoma Counseling Center in Norman, Oklahoma. In 1994, he moved to Tallahassee and was employed by the Florida Department of Corrections as a Senior Psychologist at Apalachee Correctional Institution in Sneads, FL for more than ten years before retiring.
Dr. Fittje spent his retirement years focused on his creative talents. He painted more than 100 paintings, many of which were displayed in the Tallahassee Senior Artists Shows and at FSU. He wrote several short stories which were submitted to the Faulkner Award. He also enjoyed photography and had the honor of Hallmark, Inc England purchasing one of his photos for their greeting card line. Dr. Fittje also enjoyed traveling, spending time with his family and friend, and working in his yard. He met his wife forty years ago in the library at the University of California, Berkeley when they were both Doctoral students. They were married three years later and shared a wonderful life together.
Dr. Obert Henry Fittje was preceeded in death by his parents, George and Lorraine Fittje. He is survived by his wife, Gloria Duran Aguilar; his son Benjamin Henry James Fittje, daughter-in-law Erin Nicole Fittje, and six year old grandson, Eric Nathaniel Fittje of Metairie, LA; his sister Phyllis Brown (John) of Reeder, ND; brother Lee Fittje (Terri) of Salem, OR; brother Grant Fittje of Salem, OR; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
No funeral will be held. In lieu of flowers, please make a memorial contribution to Big Bend Hospice or to . The family would like to express sincere gratitude for all the staff and friends at Big Bend Hospice who provided loving care to Obert. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020