Odessa McReynolds Kinsey
Tallahassee - Odessa Kinsey of Tallahassee, Fl passed away peacefully in her sleep, surrounded by a loving family, on January 11, 2019, in Woodstock, GA. After, a long, valiant struggle with Alzheimer's, her life and legacy will always be remembered as one filled with laughter and love.
Her family carries the memory of Odessa's passion and delight for the beauties of the outdoors. Her bare-footed, desires for adventure led her on escapades such as; fishing with her late brother, Deroy McReynolds on the Apalachicola River, solo quests that led her down the Ochlocknee River, up curvy roads to a campsite at Vogel State Park and lastly, the fond memory of Odessa throwing her mullet net on the St. George Island Bay.
Her family will be forever grateful for the memories of many indelible family vacations at Cherokee, Boone Blowing Rock and the Blue Ridge Parkway. These will always be remembered as some of her most treasured places on this earth.
But most of all, Odessa loved to eat good southern food. She leaves behind recipe boxes for each of her daughters filled with a collection of favorite family recipes.
Odessa was born September 21, 1944 in Madison, FL to the late John and Wilma McReynolds. She is survived by her daughters and their spouses; Karen Cates and Raymond Cates, Stephanie Hammond, Jennifer Kinsey-Von Chamier and Michael Von Chamier. Also, surviving are her beloved grandchildren; Hayley Kinsey, Alexander Hammond, Aurora Hammond, Aiden Hammond, and her great grand-daughter, Aliya Kinsey Richardson.
A memorial service will be held graveside at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison Florida on Saturday, February 16th, 2019, at 3:00 pm.
She will be greatly missed and cherished for her kind smiles, cheerful laugh and dedication to her family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 10, 2019