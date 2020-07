Or Copy this URL to Share

Ola B. Holliday



Tallahassee - Ola Bell Maddox Holliday, 95, transitioned Sun. July 12 in Tallahassee. UPDATE: due to unforeseen circumstances services has been postponed to a later date. Precious Memories Home for Funerals (850)576-4144









