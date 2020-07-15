Ola Bell HollidayTallahassee - Ola Bell Maddox Holliday, 95, transitioned Sun. July 12 in Tallahassee. Private services will be held at 2:30pm Sat. July 18 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Tallahassee Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. July 17. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories with her many family members. Her sons Gary Holliday, and Erwin Holliday, sisters Helen Williams (Jimmy), and Ritchie Long (Marcellus); granddaughter, Zoe Holliday, 2 great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, by her husband Fred Holliday of 52 years. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Holliday family.