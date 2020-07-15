1/1
Ola Bell Holliday
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ola Bell Holliday

Tallahassee - Ola Bell Maddox Holliday, 95, transitioned Sun. July 12 in Tallahassee. Private services will be held at 2:30pm Sat. July 18 at Precious Memories Chapel with burial at Tallahassee Memory Garden. Visitation will be from 3-7pm Fri. July 17. She leaves to cherish her beautiful memories with her many family members. Her sons Gary Holliday, and Erwin Holliday, sisters Helen Williams (Jimmy), and Ritchie Long (Marcellus); granddaughter, Zoe Holliday, 2 great-grands, a host of nieces, nephews, great & great-great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death, by her husband Fred Holliday of 52 years. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson, Sr.,LFDE & Precious Memories, Home for Funerals (850) 576-4144 is assisting the Holliday family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Precious Memories Home for Funerals
2619 South Meridian St.
Tallahassee, FL 32301
850-576-4144
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Precious Memories Home for Funerals

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved