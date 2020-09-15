Ola David GilleyTampa, FL - Ola David Gilley, 60, of Tampa, FL passed there on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Gilley Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Gilley family. Born in Monticello, David had lived in Tampa since his teenage years. Prior to becoming disabled, he had worked as a cook for various eateries. Among his survivors are his father, Samuel (Mable) Gilley; sisters: Alma Gilley (Benjamin) Bryant, Sheridan and Ametia Leon and Shankea (Victor) Sorey; brothers: Patrick and Johnny Gilley; and numerous other relatives and friends.