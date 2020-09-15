1/1
Ola David Gilley
Ola David Gilley

Tampa, FL - Ola David Gilley, 60, of Tampa, FL passed there on Sunday, September 13, 2020. Graveside services are 2:00 p.m. Saturday in Gilley Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Memorial M.B. Church. TILLMAN OF MONTICELLO (850-997-5553) is serving the Gilley family. Born in Monticello, David had lived in Tampa since his teenage years. Prior to becoming disabled, he had worked as a cook for various eateries. Among his survivors are his father, Samuel (Mable) Gilley; sisters: Alma Gilley (Benjamin) Bryant, Sheridan and Ametia Leon and Shankea (Victor) Sorey; brothers: Patrick and Johnny Gilley; and numerous other relatives and friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Memorial M.B. Church
SEP
19
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Gilley Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
or

