Ola Mae Dupree
Tallahassee, FL - Mother Ola Mae Dixon Barnes Dupree, 95, of Tallahassee went Home to be with the Lord on Sunday, November 10, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Jacob Chapel Baptist Church, with burial in Bethel Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. Mother Dupree was a retired housekeeper and a devoted church mother at St. Rosa P.B. Church. Survivors include her sons: Arthur Sr. (Ann), Moses (Amminita) and Johnny (Mozelle) Barnes and Michael (Tangela) Dupree; daughters: Ruby (Leonard) Foster, Dorothy Roberts, Delores (Elder Richard) Brown; step-daughter, Estina Barnes; brother, Eugene (Carolyn) Larkins; and numerous grand and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019