Oleather R. MackMonticello, FL - Oleather Robinson Mack, 76, of Monticello's Casa Bianca Community passed on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Graveside services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Friday at Greater Elizabeth M. B. Church, Lloyd, FL. Oleather attended the original Lincoln High School and retired as a Program Assistant for University Housing at FAMU. A superb cook, she was also a talented seamstress. Survivors include her husband, Theodore Mack, Sr.; daughter, Melissa (Dale) Howard; sons, Norman (Indy) Mack and Kelon (Kesha) Mack; grandchildren: Dale Jr. and Ian Howard, Ciara, Nortory, Kadence and Norman Mack and Arthur Lawson III; sisters: Geneva McClyde, Edith Hart, Connie Humose, Barbara (Pastor Lee) Green and Burnette (Hopkins) Thompson; brother, Charlie Robinson; and a host of nieces, nephews, godchildren, other relatives and friends.