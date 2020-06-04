Oleather R. Mack
Oleather R. Mack

Monticello, FL - Graveside services for Oleather Robinson Mack will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Casa Bianca M. B. Church, Monticello, Florida.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Viewing
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Greater Elizabeth M. B. Church
JUN
6
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Oakfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
June 3, 2020
Extending our deepest sympathy to you and your family doing this time our prayers and blessings are with you.
Catherine Scurry
Family
June 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family~from the Pleas family Lloyd!
Sylvia Merritt
Friend
