Oleather R. Mack
Monticello, FL - Graveside services for Oleather Robinson Mack will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Oakfield Cemetery. Viewing is Friday 4-6 p.m. at Casa Bianca M. B. Church, Monticello, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.