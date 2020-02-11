|
Olen Randolph Register
Tallahassee - Olen Randolph Register passed away on February 10, 2020 at the age of 88. He was born in Graceville, Florida to the late Baud and Cleo Melvin Register and grew up in Jackson County.
He married and moved to Tallahassee where he worked as an installation technician with Central Telephone Company and raised his family.
He was a devoted husband and a wonderful father. He loved his family and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
For many years he enjoyed camping. He never met a stranger and always looked for opportunities to meet new people. He loved to talk and people liked talking to him. He had a great sense of humor. Randolph was a member at Evangel Assembly of God Church for over 45 years. He was a true man of faith and a man of honor.
He proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict and in 2017 had the opportunity to travel to Washington, DC with the Honor Flight, accompanied by his oldest grandson. He was patient and never complained even as his health declined.
Survivors include his wife of 63 years, Emma Jean Kay Register; sons, Ricky (Debbie) Register and Billy (Ruth) Register; grandchildren, Christopher (Bradi) Register, Robin Register, Kyle (Amber) Register, Shawn (Kristin) Register, Brandy (Mike) Kerwin and Harley Stevens; great-grandchildren, Pierce Roberts, Carson Register, Emily-Clare Kerwin, Aislyn Kerwin and Ava Kerwin. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents, Baud and Cleo Register; and siblings, Eloise Davis, Shirley Rudd, Stalford Fonsa Register and Gladys Register.
Visitation is 10:00 until 11:00 AM, Thursday, February 13, 2020, at Evangel Assembly of God, with the funeral beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment follows at Tallahassee Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Tallahassee Teen Challenge. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020