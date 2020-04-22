|
Olison Oliver Wheeler
Perry - America has lost a decorated war hero and great musician. Olison Wheeler passed away peacefully at home in Perry, Florida on April 18, 2020. Olison was born on December 21, 1924 to Leslie Wheeler and Lucile Wilkes Wheeler in Abbeville, Alabama. He attended elementary and junior high school in Dothan, Alabama and Newnan High School in Newnan, Georgia.
He voluntarily joined the U.S. Navy in August 1941 just prior to the declaration of World War II in December. He was a gunman on the aircraft carrier USS Yorktown. He fought in nine major battles in the Pacific theatre which were critical to the United States winning the war. Some of these included the invasions and battles of Coral Sea, Midway, Iwo Jima, Okinawa, and Philippines where he inflicted numerous casualties on the enemy. During the Battle of Midway, which was the turning point of the war, he valiantly shot down numerous enemy aircraft. Ultimately, after the Yorktown was struck by torpedoes, he was one of the survivors after spending hours in shark infested waters while rescuing an injured American pilot. He then transferred to the battleship, USS West Virginia, where he saw action in numerous major battles. He was present in Tokyo Bay when the Japanese surrendered on September 2, 1945. After the war, he was honorably discharged.
Olison was a person who never met a stranger. He was friends with everyone and always tried to help people. He was known to many of his friends as "OO" or "Double Aught". One day on the Suwanee River he saved the life of a stranger when a young girl fell out of a boat and her hair became entangled in the boat's propeller trapping her under the water. Hearing the screams for help he immediately swam out and dove under the water to hold her head above the water and free her from the propeller without regard for his own safety. That is just the kind of person he was, always putting others first.
Olison was also an accomplished self-taught pianist and organist. He had the unique ability to listen to a song one time and play it back perfectly. He was a founder of the Fabulous Flamingos, one of North Florida's favorite dance bands during the 60's and 70's. The Fabulous Flamingos traveled all over Florida and Georgia playing to huge crowds at numerous social clubs and military Officer's Clubs. After the Fabulous Flamingos he continued his musical career playing at the Florida Forest Festival pageants, numerous receptions, parties and played the organ for many years at Cooey's restaurant in Steinhatchee. He was constantly recording CD's of his music as gifts for his many friends.
Olison loved sports. His favorite sporting events were the high school football games and baseball games in which Grant and Peyton, his grandsons, played. He was also an avid Georgia Bulldog fan. He attended every Georgia- Florida game for 50 years between 1966 and 2006 as well as many bulldog games played in Athens.
He was a member of the First United Methodist Church where he served on several committees; a lifetime member of the Perry Elks Club; and former member of the VFW, among others. He and his wife Earlene also Co-Chaired the Florida Forest Festival Banquet. He worked as an electrician for the City of Newnan, Georgia and City of College Park, Georgia, prior to his move to Perry, Florida in 1961. He was employed by the US Postal Service until his retirement.
He is survived by Earlene Wheeler, his wife of almost 60 years; his daughter, Allison Wheeler Latmore of Thomasville, Georgia; two grandsons, Grant Wheeler Latmore (Cassie Ulmer, fiancé') Thomasville, Georgia; Peyton R. Latmore, Valdosta, Georgia; stepson Travis Storey (Margaret), Jacksonville, Florida; stepdaughter Sheree Williams(Muncy), Alpharetta, Georgia; sister, Sandra Wheeler Cosby (Carl) of Abbeville, Alabama; sister-in-law Morn A. Wheeler, Seattle, Washington; nephew Bobby (Buzz) O. Wheeler, Jr., Seattle, Washington and several cousins. He was predeceased by his parents; stepfather, William (Bill) Greene; brother, Bobby O. Wheeler; sister, Barbara A. Greene.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Perry at a later date to be announced. There will also be a military honors ceremony at the National Cemetery in Tallahassee, Florida at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the United Methodist Church of Perry, Methodist Children's Home, or Big Bend Hospice.
Beggs Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020