Oliver Rudolph "Rudy" Hamrick
Mr. Oliver Rudolph "Rudy" Hamrick, 97, passed away April 16, 2020, in Thomasville, Georgia. He was born on June 14, 1922 to Dr. Oliver Rudy Sr. and Maude Bishop Hamrick.
A graveside service was held at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Madison, Florida April 21k, 2020. at ll:00 AM on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Reverend Roy Lee Saint officiated.
He was preceded in death by his parents,by his sistersk, Mary Kathryn Bonham & Evelyn Lewis, his loving wife of 58 years, Myrtice Kitchens Hamrick, the mother of his children, and second wife, Ann Hamrick.
He is survived by two sons, Oliver Rudolf "Rudy" III (Susan) of Tallahassee and William Herbert " Bill" ( Billie) of Madison, Florida; four grandchildren, Olivia Freesmeier, Allison Little, William Hamrick, and Justin Hamrick; three greatgrandchildren, Oliver Little, Avery Hamrick, and Will Hamrick.
Rudy attended Monticello High School and the University of Florida (UF) where he graduated with a bachelor's degree in Agriculture in 1944 and a master's degree in 1950.
He served in the United States Army during World War II as a commander in the first occupational forces of Japan.
He taught agriculture AG in Wakulla and Lake County schools counties before joining the Extension Service as an assistant farm agent in Lake County. In 1951, he was appointed Director of the Extension office in Madison County where he became a major force in North Florida agriculture for nearly three decades. He made a dramatic impact on Madison county economy making it one of the leading agricultural counties. Rudy always said "liking people and liking to help them" was the key to his success as a county agent. He was the first extension agent ever to be granted the status of full professor at the University of Florida; he was also chosen by the university to train new agents.
Madison County's 4-H Club flourished under his leadership as he greatly increased diverse programs and subject areas. He lobbied tirelessly obtained state for the enlargement of Madison's Cherry Lake facility. Cherry Lake 4-H Camp offers children hands on learning in the context of the real world, and still flourishes today.
Rudy was recognized as one of the best Extension Directors in the country. He received the Distinguished Service Award, the highest honor given by the National Association of County Agricultural agents. Along with so many other local, state, and national recognitions too lengthy to list, he was the first recipient of the SHARE Award for excellence in Extension and was the first extension agent to be granted the status of full professor at UF. In 2010, Rudy was inducted into the Florida Agricultural Hall of Fame.
1977-1984 he served as Executive Director of Southern Scholarship Foundation, Tallahassee. During that tenure, a permanent office building and three new scholarship houses were constructed at Florida State University and the Foundation was expanded to UF by the acquisition of a scholarship house in Gainesville.
Rudy was loved and admired by his family, the community, friends, and colleagues. He will be greatly missed.
For many years he was an active member of First Baptist Church of Madison, serving as a deacon and as head of numerous committees.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Baptist Church of Madison, P O Box 307 Madison, FL 32341.
T.J. Beggs, Jr. & Sons Funeral Home is assisting the family
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020